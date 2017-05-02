Facebook CEO dinner hosts say he’s not running for president

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio family that hosted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for dinner says he made it clear he wasn’t planning to run for president in 2020.

Zuckerberg dined Friday at the Moore family home in Newton Falls during his mission to visit all 50 states. His trips have fueled speculation about his political aspirations on social media and the “Today” show.

The Moore family members are Democrats who voted for Republican Donald Trump for president. They say they talked to Zuckerberg about the decline of manufacturing and other challenges facing their town.

Zuckerberg told Buzzfeed in January he wasn’t planning to run for president when he announced his trip. A representative says his intention was to learn about the different U.S. communities that use Facebook.

Zuckerberg visited a Wisconsin farm Sunday and posted photos of himself driving a tractor.