Congressman Estes appointed to two House committees

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – The House Republican Conference today confirmed the appointment of Congressman Ron Estes to two standing committees of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Estes will serve on the Committee on Education and the Workforce, and the House Small Business Committee, beginning immediately.

“Growing jobs and our economy is a key priority for us in South Central Kansas,” said Estes. “Small businesses and our skilled workers in the aerospace, energy and manufacturing industries are second-to-none and vital to that effort. I’m thrilled to have received appointments on two committees where our work will further advance South Central Kansas’ economic leadership in the region.”

Estes was sworn in last week. He took over Mike Pompeo’s seat in Kansas’ 4th District. Pompeo is now the CIA Director in the Trump administration.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.