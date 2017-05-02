Colorado teen jumps into Bass Pro Shops aquarium

STAPLETON, Colo. (KCNC) – A teen could be facing charges after he jumped into a Colorado store’s aquarium. The teen jumped in and cracked his head when he hit a rock.

Authorities say it was a viral stunt gone wrong after teens at other stores across the country have posted the prank on social media.

Customers, like Doug Hammond, don’t think it’s very funny.

“I think it’s the wrong thing for them to do, you know, because of the ecosystem that it upsets.”

The store brought in an animal care team to assess the fishes’ health. A spokesman says they’re doing okay.

In a statement, he said, “Our associates and security team quickly addressed the issue safely and without incident, such occurrences are extremely rare and highly discouraged.”

Cory Anderson says videos on popular sites like YouTube can encourage kids to do things they ordinarily wouldn’t.

“Social media. Honestly. I mean, peer pressure, and just to post things to get your 5-minutes of fame,” said Cory Anderson.

As for the teen, there is no word on his condition.

Bass Pro says it wants to prosecute the teen to the fullest extent of the law.