Coleman Middle School is saving the environment; one bee lesson at a time

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – 30,000 bees swarmed into Coleman middle school today with the help of Britt “The Bee Guy” who tells us this is the first time he’s done this for a school.

“I just love introducing people to bees,” said Britt.

However, this time it was more then just a casual meet and greet. Coleman Middle School decided they wanted to give their garden a little extra love and add bees to their green space, permanently.

“We are actually adding an entire curriculum to the class, all centered around the bees,” said Coleman instructor Jared Hall. “This will be great for our garden and good for the students.”

Coleman, like most Kansas campuses, has a gardening class but they are the first school in Kansas to incorporate bees into the curriculum.

“This is actually pretty cool, being able to hang out with the bees,” said Coleman student, Jamarion Maloney.

Maloney says his gardening class has always been interesting but this new addition bumped it up a notch.

“Not all fruits and vegetables can be self- pollinated, like Zucchini,” said instructor Hall. ” Some of these need cross pollination.”

Hall tells us bees are fundamental to the environment and he feels teaching kids their importance can make a difference. Britt “The Bee Guy” created a safe space for the bees to filter into the garden while also allowing the students to observe them as they grow.

“This is what it’s all about,” said Britt. “Without bees, 90% of our fruits and vegetables would be non-existent.”

Initially, the students were a little reluctant to interact with the bees but by the end of the class, they couldn’t get enough of them.

“I learned that the bees don’t like to sting people, they like to be friendly,” said student Kevion Johnson, as he let a few bees roam his arm.

Students interacted with the bees; feeding them honey, asking questions and holding them in their hands to get a closer peek at their new buzzing friends.

“At first I was scared of the bees but now, like if you saw me outside, I let the bees walk all over my arm,” said Coleman student, Taeveon Berry. “Bees are kind of cool.”

These students have partnered with some local stores like; Churn and Burn Parlor, Donut Whole and Whole Foods to to sell their honey.

“This is a little way to teach the students entrepreneurship as well as give back,” said Hall. “Whole Foods actually gave us the grant to start our garden so, it feels good to be able to do something for them.”