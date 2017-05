The Wichita North girls’ soccer team got off to a strong start in the North Cup, beating Liberal 3-0 to start off tournament play.

The Redskins jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first half thanks to a beautiful goal from Irai Fernandez. North then added two more goals in the second half to move to 5-6 on the season. Next up for North is a game against Mulvane on Wednesday at 3:30. Liberal plays on Thursday at 3:30 against Mulvane.