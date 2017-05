Wichita Independent baseball has had a fantastic season so far this year, but they entered today’s doubleheader coming off a loss for the first time this season.

It didn’t take long for the Panthers to bounce back, jumping out to an early 4-0 lead before cruising to a convincing 10-0 win in five innings at Lawrence Dumont Stadium. Jeb Sauer ended the game with a walkoff home run in the fifth inning.