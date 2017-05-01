Thousands in southwest Kansas are still without power

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — There is extensive damage around Garden City, including at St. Catherine Hospital, where officials say part of the roof of the Women’s Clinic caved in.

Luckily, the clinic was closed at the time, so no one was inside, and there were no injuries.

The hospital is still trying to determine just how much time it will take to repair the clinic.

For now, they’re telling all the patients to go to the main hospital, where they’re setting up a temporary clinic, opening Wednesday.

While not everyone is dealing with damage like that, many are still dealing with the aftermath spent the day cleaning up.

It was a rough, cold night for the Goodmans.

After Jessica Goodman’s father spent 6 hours stranded at the Garden City Airport, the family worked to stay warm.

“We threw our beds together, threw layers and layers of blankets on each other,” she said. “Body warmth kept us warm. All of us slept in tons of layers of clothes, too.”

Relief finally arrived Monday morning.

“It got down to about 55 degrees in our house,” she said, “and then the heat kicked on this morning and it was amazing, amazing noise to hear.”

They’re cleaning up the yard today, but she says yesterday, she kept her young children distracted from the power outage.

“We played every board game we could possibly play in our house. We read a ton of books. We have a gas grill, so we cooked hot dogs over it and marshmallows and kind of did it old school.”

Outages continue all across western Kansas.

“They’re pretty widespread,” said Shawn Powelson with Wheatland Electric. “We had about a thousand in the Finney County area, and then honestly the smallest number of outages here in Scott County where we are now. And then the bulk of those outages would be of the communities of Tribune and Syracuse.”

There’s no estimate on how long it will take to get the power restored in remote areas.

Power crews say they’re working as quickly as they can and calling in help from their Great Bend and Harper districts.