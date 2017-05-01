Storm damage assessments begin as weather clears

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansans in the western third of the state are digging out from heavy snow Monday.

Right now, the Kansas Division of Emergency Management is working with counties to determine the extent of damage to public infrastructure and utilities. Emergency management is planning to scale back 24-hour operations this evening at 7 p.m. A reduced staff will remain in the State Emergency Operations Center overnight to receive calls from counties.

As many as an estimated 42,000 customers lost power due to heavy snow and high winds Saturday night through Sunday. Power crews are beginning to restore power, but are hampered by deep snow and blocked roads.

Kansans are urged to avoid flooded areas and not attempt to drive or wade through moving water. Even 18 inches of water is sufficient to float a car or knock a person off their feet and sweep them away.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.