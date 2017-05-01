South central Kansas wheat farmers say their crop looks good

VALLEY CENTER, Ks. Wheat farmer Josh Patterson is relieved.

“I haven’t seen heads that big since 2013 and that’s when we had almost 80 bushel,” he says.

At first glance, he has high hopes for this year’s wheat harvest.

“That tells me that we are going to have good wheat,” says Patterson. “Overall we are real happy about our wheat crop so far.”

Recent frost did have him a little bit concerned, but thanks to some wet weather he can already see what clearly looks like a year of profits.

“You know we are getting a really good rally and the markets right now, last time I checked, it was up 28 cents. That helps our bottom line out a lot in this part of the world.”

By the beginning of June they’ll start harvesting the amber fields of grain. But he knows the farmers in western Kansas are not so lucky. Many are looking at fields of white. Snow crushed much of their harvest and along with it, potentially their wheat sales for the year.

“You know events like that we will get a large increase in price,” says Patterson.

Patterson says unfortunately in this business good profits often come at a high price.

Soon he will clear out the soybeans in storage and start preparing for harvest. All the while keeping the men and women suffering out west in his thoughts and prayers.

Patterson adds “We have all been there. It will get better. It is tough right now. We feel for you.”

Patterson says he may hold his wheat an extra month after harvest to maximize profits.

He hopes that farmers in western Kansas can salvage something from this year’s crop.