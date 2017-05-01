Roads reopen in western Kansas, numerous crashes reported

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said they are receiving reports of numerous crashes along eastbound and westbound I-70 in western Kansas.

While the roads are starting to look clear, there are still slick spots.

Trooper Tod Hileman said troopers are heading west to help with the crashes.

All roads in Kansas have reopened except for a few in far southwest and northwest Kansas.

All roads in NWKS have reopened except for:

US-83 from Oberlin to the NE border

Travel with care as some areas are still icy.#kswx pic.twitter.com/y21vwZcd8t — NWKansasKDOT (@NWKansasKDOT) May 1, 2017

