Officials give update on winter storm conditions in western Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – As the weather clears up in western Kansas, attention has turned to clearing roads and restoring power.

KSN talked with Andy Liebelt, Garden City Parks Superintendent, about what conditions look like now and what we can expect as the day continues.

“As far as roads on the primaries, we’re seeing clear conditions. As far as roads go, they look good,” Liebelt said. “I think we’ll see a lot of roads clear off naturally with the high temperatures today.”

Despite the untimeliness of the storm, many people are taking it all in stride, Liebelt said.

“I haven’t heard a lot of negativity. My neighbor is late 70’s, early 80’s and I asked him if he’s ever seen anything like this before and he’s lived in Garden City his whole life and said he’s never seen anything like this and he just kind of laughed in unbelief a little bit,” he said.

KSN also spoke with Shawn Powelson, a representative for Wheatland Electric about when residents can expect their power to be restored.

“I’d say by the end of this day, where we’re not having to go out there and replace poles and get lines off the ground, things like that, we should make a very large dent in those types of outages or the outages outside of that where it’s going to require you know, repairs and replacements, those kinds of things,” Powelson said.

