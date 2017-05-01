KSN Threat Tracker for Monday, May 1, 2017

5:00AM Things are finally starting to wind down this morning after quite an active weekend. We still have some activity on storm tracker radar this morning but the rain and snow are rapidly moving out of the area. Still tracking a few showers and some snow in NC KS this morning. This rain and snow is on the back side of a much larger storm that stretches from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. Your live radar is just a click away at ksn.com/weather

