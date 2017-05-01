Kingman deputy served with protection order on leave

KINGMAN, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kingman County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative leave after he was named in a protection order filed in Kingman County District Court.

Sheriff Randy Hill said Deputy Michael French was named as the defendant in an order of protection filed on April 25, 2017.

Hill said French, a full-time deputy, was served the summons and notice of a hearing for a protection order. The hearing has been scheduled in Kingman County District Court on May 16.

French will remain on leave pending an internal investigation.