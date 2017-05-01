Kansas sheriff probes human skull, other remains found

NEOSHO RAPIDS, Kan. (AP) – Authorities in east-central Kansas’ Lyon County say they’re investigating the case of a human skull and other remains found last weekend near Neosho Rapids.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the remains were found Saturday.

Investigators say the cause of the person’s death hasn’t been determined.

The sheriff’s department did not indicate if the remains have been identified.

