Kansas Department of Revenue launches redesigned website

TOPEKA< Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Revenue has launched its redesigned site www.ksrevenue.org.

The new site has been consolidated and reorganized for easier navigation to help customers find what they need quickly. If people have bookmarked specific pages, they might need to update their links.

Customers will still be able register for and login to the Kansas Department of Revenue Customer Service Center from anywhere on the site through the login link in the upper right hand corner of the website. From the customer service center, people can pay their taxes online, register for taxes and access features like the drivers education portal.

The redesigned site also includes a new feature that customers can use to search for the closest driver licensing office by ZIP code or city. The feature can also be used to look up hours, services offered and contact information.

