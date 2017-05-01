Goddard School District meets to discuss next step in bond proposal

Goddard, Kan. (KSNW) – The Goddard community said ‘yes’ to the kids, passing a $52-million bond last week.

Monday night, school board members wasted no time talking about the next steps in the process.

The funds will go toward improving area schools by adding nine storm shelters to those that don’t have them.

The money will also go toward upgrading electrical systems and remodel restrooms.

USD 265 board members met Monday to discuss who they should hire to begin the projects.

“There’s not a lot of planning to do for when you pass a bond, until you pass a bond.  And, that’s where you sit down, and you start figuring out; okay we’ve got this money, we’ve made these promises, now how do you go out and make it happen?” stated Dane Baxa, USD 265 Director of Community Relations.

The projects have a three year window to be completed.

Officials say at the next meeting, May 8th, the board will decide if they want to use a construction manager-at-risk or a design bid build.

