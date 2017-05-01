Double cropping an option after wet, snowy weather

WICHITA, Kan. – – The snow is also causing problems for farmers.

This year’s wheat crop was already starting to take shape, when the snow and cold came.

The extent of the damage won’t be known for a while.

Ag experts say even if some of the wheat crop is gone for good, there could be a chance to plant another crop in its place.

“Some of those areas that, where the wheat will be destroyed there is the option to go back with grain sorghum,” said John Jenkinson, KSN Ag Expert.

Zach Simon, an Agriculture Agent with the Kansas State Research and Extension Office in Sedgwick County says this is known as double cropping.

“Double cropping would be when a farmer has a full season crop that is their main crop for the year, they can go in following that crop and plant another crop trying to get another crop grown in one season,” said Simon.

Simon says double cropping can be a positive in many ways.

“It’s another chance to get another crop in the same year, so if you are taking more crop off, there is more profit in your pocket,” said Simon.

However, he says there are some drawbacks, if farmers choose to go that route.

“Some of the cons would be it’s risky, weather plays a much bigger factor in a double crop situation, definitely being the biggest issue there,” said Simon.

Martin Kerschen is a farmer in Garden Plain.

He says he was luckier than his counterparts to the west, in that he doesn’t feel the colder temperatures here impacted his wheat crop.

Kerschen says he commonly double crops his wheat field with sorghum for many reasons.

“You do it to get some profit, but also to, like I said keep that cover on there and to spread out your risk,” said Kerschen.

Simon says the wheat harvest should begin in the next month.

For farmers that are looking to double crop this year, he says it would be best to have the next crop planted, no later than the end of July.