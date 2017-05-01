Caught on camera: Boys return treasure

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KSL) – Just about every day, 7-year-old Eli and 5-year-old Bronx Squire are on the hunt in their Clearfield, Utah neighborhood.

“We like to look for bugs mostly,” said Bronx.

On Saturday, they headed to a friends house. “We were going to a Pokemon battle,” Eli said.

The two boys didn’t get far before they found a little treasure. It was some money and a toy at the end of a neighbor’s driveway. What happened next could only be called a test of character.

“I had a speech,” Eli said.

The neighbor’s surveillance camera picked up the audio of the boy’s conversation.

“Do you want to keep it?,” asked Eli to Bronx. “Or do you want to do the right thing to do?”

Without hesitation, Bronx responded, “I want to do the right thing to do.”

So they did.

“Instead of keeping the money, we returned it,” Bronx said.

They knocked on the door and returned the treasure to its rightful owner. When the neighbor watched the video back, she just had to send it to the boy’s mom.

 

