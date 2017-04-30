Woman killed after being hit by semi in Trego County

WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Highway Patrol said a 47-year-old Arkansas woman was killed Saturday when she was struck by a semi. It happened on I-70 west of Riga.

The driver of the semi parked on the right-side of I-70 after losing part of its load. A passenger, identified as Lisa A. Longo of Fort Smith, exited the semi to pick up the items.

Another unknown semi driving in the passing lane went left of center striking Longo. She died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

