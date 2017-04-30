Two vehicle accident in Sedgwick Co. sends two to the hospital

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County emergency dispatchers have confirmed a car crash in the area of K-15 and Buckner.

The accident, which happened around 6:40 Sunday night, involved two vehicles. Two people have been taken to the hospital for their injuries. One individual is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

