Two vehicle accident in Sedgwick Co. sends two to the hospital

By Published:
KSN File Photo

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County emergency dispatchers have confirmed a car crash in the area of K-15 and Buckner.

The accident, which happened around 6:40 Sunday night, involved two vehicles. Two people have been taken to the hospital for their injuries. One individual is in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s