Storm moves on, but state response operations continue

Deerfield (Courtesy: Heath Hill)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The State Emergency Operations Center in Topeka remained at a partial activation level overnight to assist with response operations for the blizzard in western Kansas and flooding in the southeast.

I-70 has been reopened, but many other Kansas highways in the western third of the state remain snow-covered or impassible and closed. Approximately 35,000 customers are still without power in the northwest and southwest regions of the state. Snow accumulations are slowing efforts to restore power.

Fourteen National Guard Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams operated from seven locations in northwest and southwest Kansas throughout the night. They conducted than more 40 missions assisting stranded motorists. The Kansas National Guard armories in Colby and Norton are open as warming centers for stranded motorists.

Flood warnings for Northeast and Southeast Kansas are still in effect for multiple counties along and near the Missouri border. Many flood-affected areas are beginning to see waters recede.

Kansans can dial 5-1-1 from your mobile phone anywhere to obtain winter road conditions. If you are calling outside of the state, call 1-866-511-5368. You may also view road conditions on the Kansas Department of Transportation website. You can learn more about winter driving tips through the Kansas Highway Patrol.

