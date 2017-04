GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Emergency personnel are opening a shelter for people affected by the ongoing snow storms.

The shelter is expected to be open at 4:00 p.m. at the Horace Good Middle School in Garden City.

KSNW will you keep you updated on the specifics of the shelter as we learn more.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.