KSN Threat Tracker for Sunday, April 30, 2017

6:30AM I70 WB & EB has been closed W. of WaKeeney due to reduced visibility and winter weather conditions.

6:20AM The Goodland airport just reported a non-thunderstorm wind gust of 60mph! These significant winds across northern and western Kansas are causing whiteout conditions with the ongoing blizzard, so stay off the roads if you can. http://ksn.com/category/weather/

5:45AM Moderate to heavy snowfall continues to accumulate quickly in western Kansas this morning – from roughly Dodge City up to Hill City and points toward the west. Elsewhere, just a few showers and non-severe storms. Keep an eye on the radar right here, and I’ll have updates for you all morning on KSN!

