WAKEENEY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed I-70 west of Wakeeney.

Snow has caused reduced visibility. Both east and westbound lanes are closed.

For the latest road conditions, click here.

Before you go or as you go, call 5-1-1 from any phone from anywhere in Kansas or 1-866-511-KDOT.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.