Heavy snow shutting down western Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Adjutant General’s Department is reporting that multiple roads and highways have been closed in western Kansas due to heavy snowfall and blizzard-like conditions that have made them impassible. I-70 has been closed to all traffic from Hays west to Colorado.

The Kansas National Guard has dispatched Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams to patrol roads in western Kansas looking for stranded motorists. Two teams each have been sent to operate out Colby, Dighton, Dodge City, Lakin, Liberal, Norton, and Tribune and will begin their patrols as soon as possible.

KSNW has been told that their are currently more than 35,000 customers without electrical power in the state and that current weather conditions are preventing repair crews from restoring power.

Heavy rains are also causing flooding and flash floods in southeast Kansas. Motorists are advised to use caution in these areas. Do not drive through flooded roadways since even 18 inches of water is sufficient to float a vehicle.

Kansans are being urged to change or delay any travel plans until road conditions improve. You may dial 5-1-1 from your mobile phone anywhere in Kansas to obtain winter road conditions. If you are calling outside of the state, call 1-866-511-5368. You may also view road conditions on the Kansas Department of Transportation web site. You can learn more about winter driving tips through the Kansas Highway Patrol.

