4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting that left four people dead on Sunday.

Over a dozen Topeka officers responded to the scene in the 4100 block of SW 28th Street after reports of gunshots being fired at 3:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found five people shot. Four people were pronounced dead, and another person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the person responsible for the shooting died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police will identify the victims after families have been notified.

Police say the home in which the incident happened is part of a business that provides in-home care for individuals with special needs.

