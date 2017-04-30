4 dead, including gunman, after shooting at Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police are investigating a shooting that left four people dead on Sunday.

Over a dozen Topeka officers responded to the scene in the 4100 block of SW 28th Street after reports of gunshots being fired at 3:50 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found five people shot. Four people were pronounced dead, and another person was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said the person responsible for the shooting died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police will identify the victims after families have been notified.

Police say the home in which the incident happened is part of a business that provides in-home care for individuals with special needs.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.