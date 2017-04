Former Northwest Grizzly Zach Franklin will be going to the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent. The cornerback from Washburn was a two time all-american in Topeka.

Franklin brings this passion to San Francisco, “I love this game. I’ve always loved this game. So just to be able to accomplish my dreams and actually play out in front of people, show everybody you can play it doesn’t matter where you come from, how you started you just gotta work hard and you’ll get there.”