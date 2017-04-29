Man fatally stabbed, truck stolen in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed, and his truck was stolen in east Wichita. It happened around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

Officers were dispatched to a home in the 800 block of North Chautauqua after an 86-year-old man was found dead inside with multiple stab wounds. He has been identified by police as Otto Meyer.

Police need help in locating a stolen 1989 Chevy, two toned, maroon top and silver on bottom extended cab long bed pickup with Kansas tag 320 JWN.

Police said it does not appear to be a random act of violence and detectives continue to investigate.

The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in locating the victim’s truck. If you see the above mentioned stolen truck, contact 911 immediately.

