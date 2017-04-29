KSN Threat Tracker for Saturday, April 29, 2017

6AM Check out these viewer pictures via Twitter – Brad McCormick in Scott City and Bart Parks in Johnson, KS – of the wet, heavy snow weighing down trees across western Kansas. Already getting reports of them snapping and breaking, which may also result in power outages. This is only the beginning, so please be cautious and stay home if you can, folks! Safely take pictures and send them to us: reportit@ksn.com

5AM Nothing is severe this morning – but we’re already seeing moderate rainfall all across southern Kansas, including Wichita, with some gusty winds and occasional lightning. On top of that, light to moderate snow is falling in areas near and west of Garden City. I’ll have updates all morning on KSN, and you can track the radar here: http://ksn.com/weather/interactive-radar/