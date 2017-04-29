Kansas suspects in plot against Somalis seek trial delay

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Three western Kansas men accused of plotting to attack Somali immigrants in Garden City are asking for a delay in their federal trial.

Attorneys for Curtis Wayne Allen, Patrick Eugene Stein and Gavin Wayne Wright jointly filed the motion Friday. Federal prosecutors joined in the request.

The Hutchinson News reports U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren did not immediately act on the motion. The trial is currently scheduled to begin June 13.

The three men, all members of a small regional militia group, are accused of conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where about 120 Somali immigrants live in Garden City.

The motion notes the case is complex, one of the defendants was recently appointed a new attorney and the large amount of evidence to be reviewed.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s