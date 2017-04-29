Gallery: Spring snow in western Kansas

Spring snow in western Kansas View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Snow coverage on trees and shrubs at Tribune. (Courtesy: Brian Reuber) Snow coverage on trees and shrubs at Tribune. (Courtesy: Brian Reuber) Jody caught this photo of snow covering the ground in Garden City (Courtesy: Jody Bordewick)

Snow is falling in western Kansas as a storm system moves across the state. Submit your photos to reportit@ksn.com

