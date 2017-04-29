Flooding prompts rescues, closures in Missouri

JOPLIN, MO (KODE) – Rain continues to fall across the four states while many rivers, creeks and roads continue to flood. Numerous flash flood warnings and flash flood emergencies continue through Saturday as up to 8-10 inches of rain have poured down on SW Missouri and NW Arkansas.

Rain is expected to continue with heavy rain through Saturday and additional showers on Sunday. A few rivers are predicted to hit major flood stage with the Elk River near Tiff City projected to get near record flood stage.

Homes in Newton and McDonald Counties have been evacuated in low lying areas. Most of the severe weather threat should stay east of the KODE/KSN viewing area, but our meteorologist are monitoring the radar closely.

Emergency personnel are very busy doing water rescues and are requesting for residents to please stay home. This is an emergency situation and not a time for sight seeing. If you live in an area prone to flooding please evacuate at once.