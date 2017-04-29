Extensive tree damage reported in Garden City

Lakin, which is located west of Garden City, received tree damage from snow. (Courtesy: Mark Hill)

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – Garden City police said the winter storm has caused an extensive amount of tree limbs to fall.

Several power lines are down, and the limbs are causing traffic hazards on the street.

Police in Garden City are advising residents to stay home unless you have to get out. If you do drive, do not to drive over any downed lines.

Wheatland Electric is reporting scattered outages across their territory in Kansas. They say crews are working to isolate outages and restore power as quickly and safely as possible. For more information on outages, click here.

