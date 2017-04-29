5 injured in vehicle, tractor collision just south of Sedan

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Five people have been injured in an accident that occurred in Chautauqua County five miles south of Sedan this morning.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that the accident took place just before 10:30 this morning. A Lexus SUV carrying multiple passengers collided with a Kubota tractor near the intersection of U166 and county road 19.

73-year-old Jackie Rutledge of Sedan was driving the Kubota southbound on county road 19 when he failed to yield to the SUV which was traveling eastbound on U166. 74-year-old Glenn Lygrisse of Wichita was driving the SUV.

Lygrisse, along with passengers Dianne Lygrisse, of Wichita and Lori Albertson and Abbriel Hadley, both of Benton, were all transported to Sedan City Hospital.

Rutledge was also transported to the hospital.

The extent of their injuries have not yet been determined.

