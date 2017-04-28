WSU Students help spread the word about Airbus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Airbus is celebrating its arrival at Wichita State University, and it’s using students to help spread the word.

Students from the Tech-Lab put wings on a golf cart while students from the Elliott School of Communication shared the message that Airbus is opening its offices on the Innovation Campus.

“They’re really encouraging people to come through, you know, talk to the engineers, talk to the people, just interact with them, and the interaction between Wichita State and Airbus is really important and to look out for that,” said WSU student Kyle Pangracs.

The ribbon cutting for the new Airbus facility is on Thursday, April 27th.