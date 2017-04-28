WSU Students help spread the word about Airbus

KSN-TV Published: Updated:
WSU student Kyle Pangracs. (Photo: KSN file)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Airbus is celebrating its arrival at Wichita State University, and it’s using students to help spread the word.

Students from the Tech-Lab put wings on a golf cart while students from the Elliott School of Communication shared the message that Airbus is opening its offices on the Innovation Campus.

“They’re really encouraging people to come through, you know, talk to the engineers, talk to the people, just interact with them, and the interaction between Wichita State and Airbus is really important and to look out for that,” said WSU student Kyle Pangracs.

The ribbon cutting for the new Airbus facility is on Thursday, April 27th.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s