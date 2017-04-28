Walmart cash grab caught on camera

WFLA-TV Published:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Winter Haven, Florida are searching for eight people who took more than $1,100 in cash from a Walmart self-checkout register after discovering it was giving improper change.

It all started with a simple purchase.

A man with a large tattoo covering his right shoulder, bought and paid for his items. But, when he realized the machine gave him a twenty instead of a five, he walks out of the camera’s view and apparently alerts his friend, who then walks up to the same self-checkout stand and does the exact same thing.

“Immediately, you see them start to come in one by one. Grabbing one item, whether it’s a cold drink or a candy bar or pack of gum,” said Jamie Brown, the Public Information Officer for the Winter Haven Police Department.

Several children were among those who took money.

 

