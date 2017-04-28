Threat to Haysville school ‘not credible’

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Authorities said a threat to Haysville Campus High is not credible, and there will be no additional officers at the school.

This is the following note sent to parents:

Campus High School administrators received a report of a possible threat to be carried out on Friday, April 28. This information was immediately turned over to the Haysville Police Department. Since the person in question was in Wichita Police jurisdiction, the Haysville police notified the Wichita Police Department and they investigated and determined that the threat was not credible. At no time were students or staff at risk. The safety and security of Haysville USD 261 students and staff are our first priority. All threatening statements are always taken seriously by school officials and law enforcement. District and school administrators and Haysville Police Department will monitor and investigate reported threats.”

Principal Myron Regier urges if anyone has questions to call him at 554-2236.

