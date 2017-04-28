Shocker Baseball Legends Honored; WSU Sweeps Illinois State

The rich tradition of Wichita State baseball was on display Friday night. Shockers legends waved to the crowd, soaking up the memories.

“Pretty neat pretty neat seeing some old faces some old guys we all looked up to, throughout our years here, been a lot of fun, old teammates we haven’t seen in a long time time,” said former Shocker infielder Kevin Hooper, who played for the shockers in the late 1990s.

“Get to talk about the old times, the good ole days. It’s great you know we’re all getting older but we get to talk about the old days and kind of feel young again,” said Chris Wimmer, Shockers infielder who played for the shockers in the early 1990s.