Shocker Baseball Legends Honored; WSU Sweeps Illinois State

By Published:

The rich tradition of Wichita State baseball was on display Friday night. Shockers legends waved to the crowd, soaking up the memories.

“Pretty neat pretty neat seeing some old faces some old guys we all looked up to, throughout our years here, been a lot of fun, old teammates we haven’t seen in a long time time,” said former Shocker infielder Kevin Hooper, who played for the shockers in the late 1990s.

“Get to talk about the old times, the good ole days. It’s great you know we’re all getting older but we get to talk about the old days and kind of feel young again,” said Chris Wimmer, Shockers infielder who played for the shockers in the early 1990s.

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s