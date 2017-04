WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The colder weather is still a good reminder that there are people in Sedgwick County without a coat.

Right now, the Salvation Army is collecting gently used winter clothes for children through the weekend.

You can drop off the coats at the Register of Deeds Office and all Sedgwick County Tag Offices.

Don't forget to bring in your old coats! pic.twitter.com/RaiF23TsY6 — Sedgwick County (@SedgwickCounty) April 28, 2017