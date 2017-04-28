Rainy, cold weekend not welcomed by plants

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The heavy rain is expected to make its way to the Wichita area on Saturday, and it might threaten some gardens.

Cold temps, heavy rain and snow, that’s the forecast for this weekend, and it could be bad news for plants.

“It seems like every week has a couple of good days and a couple of not so good days,” stated Jeremy Johnson, president of Johnson’s Garden Center.

Johnson’s Garden Center has had a busy spring, but many customers were wanting to starting planting this weekend.

“I think if you haven’t planted them, I’d probably wait through the weekend. If you’re worried about something that you can physically bring in, I’d probably wait just to be safe,” explained Johnson.

He said the garden center is bringing in ‘tender’ plants in order to make sure they survive.

“A lot of our plants can handle some of the cool, but the cool and the wet can cause a lot of problems for our warmer seasoned plants,” said Johnson.

Mary Beth Lynxwiler, has been gardening for a few decades and conquered some of her seasonal flower shopping this afternoon, but sadly, she’ll have to wait to plant most of them.

“I’m going to put them in the garage. I may put a few out in pots, but I’ll probably put the rest in the garage until Monday, until it warms up,” Lynxwiler

In Riverside, people like Amy Buller came out to make sure her vegetation was ready for the downpour.

“I don’t know how our raise beds will do, if the drainage will be such that it’ll be okay. That’s one of the things about it being new this year is I don’t know what to expect,” explained Buller.

The temperatures in Wichita should not drop below freezing, but in your area if it does, Johnson recommends covering up the plants in order to save them.