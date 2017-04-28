WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical condition after a bar fight early Friday morning that was initially considered a shooting. The fight happened near 32nd and Rock around 1:30 this morning.
The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries to his face. Police did confirm one shot was fired, but it did not hit the victim. More information is expected from police this morning.
One Injured in Early Morning Bar Fight
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical condition after a bar fight early Friday morning that was initially considered a shooting. The fight happened near 32nd and Rock around 1:30 this morning.