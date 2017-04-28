One Injured in Early Morning Bar Fight

One person is critically injured after a bar fight Friday morning.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One man is in critical condition after a bar fight early Friday morning that was initially considered a shooting. The fight happened near 32nd and Rock around 1:30 this morning.
The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries to his face. Police did confirm one shot was fired, but it did not hit the victim. More information is expected from police this morning.

