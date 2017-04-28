KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, April 5, 2017

5:00AM  Any AM showers will come to an end and clouds will give way to some sun as we head into the afternoon. While temps this AM are pretty mild we will see our highs topping out in the upper 60s which is close to normal. Tonight expect rain and thunder to develop.

