KSN Threat Tracker for Friday, April 28

8:00AM This weekend is shaping up to be a washout… Wichita and most of Central Kansas will see a cold and steady rain much of Saturday into Sunday… While Wichita will ONLY see rain, parts of Western Kansas will see a mix of rain and heavy, wet snow Saturday morning. Snow should start to really accumulate especially Saturday night through Sunday in W KS… Snow accumulations will be highest near the Kansas / Colorado line. To be very honest there is still a great deal of uncertainty in track of this storm and the associated snowfall amounts that we will see through Sunday, but here is a first look at some of the amounts we could be looking at by the end of Sunday. PLEASE keep in mind that it will be very important stay up to date with all the latest forecast updates through today and tomorrow as temps and exact tracking of this storm will be critical.

5:00AM Any AM showers will come to an end and clouds will give way to some sun as we head into the afternoon. While temps this AM are pretty mild we will see our highs topping out in the upper 60s which is close to normal. Tonight expect rain and thunder to develop.