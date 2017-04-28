Great Bend police respond to shooting and disturbance Thursday evening

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Great Bend police were busy Thursday evening responding to two calls. One involved a shooting and a disturbance.

At around 7:50 p.m., officers were dispatched to 4900 block of 12th Street in reference to a man who had been shot in his side and back. The victim of the shooting, Michael Workman was treated on scene and transported to the hospital. One witness, who was in the room with the victim at the time of the shooting, claims that the shooting was accidental. Right now, police are still investigating.

Then around 8:30 p.m., officers responded to the 5900 block of Eisenhower Court for a disturbance between a 21-year-old woman and her 21-year-old ex-boyfriend. At some point, he pulled out a handgun and threatened to shoot himself. He fired off one shot and punched a door. Officers in a news release said that they are searching for Oliver Guyton. They have been unable to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 792-1300.

