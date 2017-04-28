‘God was telling me to do it’: Affidavit details woman’s decapitation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A new probable cause affidavit details the events that led up to the decapitation of a 63-year-old Wichita woman earlier this month.

Micki Davis died on April 9 at a home in the 1400 block of South Elizabeth. Micki’s grandson called 911 reporting that she was being attacked.

During that conversation with 911, Micki’s grandson told police that his father’s girlfriend had knocked down his grandma and hit her really hard. He ran out of the house and at one point the girlfriend, who the child identified as Rachael, was at the car and he ran to a house nearby and contacted a neighbor.

The neighbor told dispatchers that a boy was at home stating that someone was trying to kill kim.

An officer made contact with the boy and learned that his grandmother had gone to Rachael Hilyard’s home to collect some of his father’s items. The officer and boy made it back to the home.

The responding officer found the garage door unlocked and found Davis’ body on the floor of the garage with a kitchen knife next to her.

Inside the home, officer found Rachael Hilyard. She was taken into custody.

The affidavit said Hilyard was covered with blood and the home had a strong smell of marijuana. The document said Hilyard stated “this is my fault” while officers were taking evidence photos and told officer it “seemed like she was coming after me with a picture frame” and added “God was telling me to do it.”

Hilyard is charged with one count of first-degree murder.

