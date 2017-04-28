Farmers brace for a snowy weekend

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Farmer Gary Millershaski spent the day scrambling to protect his cattle in anticipation of the snow.

“It’s a matter of moving some pairs into a safer place,” he said, “and the ones that haven’t calved into a good birthing place. That’s the top priority.”

There’s not much that he can do to help his wheat, though.

“It’s out of our hands right now. Now, I would like to top-dress some of it with a little more fertilizer if I knew we were going to get the moisture like they’re saying.”

He’ll worry if temperatures drop below freezing for several hours.

“That wheat is vulnerable and it will lose its reproductive ability, and that means it turns into just a forage,” he said. “You cannot produce any grain from it.”

KSN’s ag expert John Jenkinson explained the likelihood of that.

“If we get around 32 degrees or have a heavy snow on this wheat, we run better than a 50 percent chance of not cutting any wheat this summer,” said Jenkinson.

Millershaski is hoping for the best.

“Moisture! I am a dry land farmer and so moisture is key to my success.”

Some farmers across the state have already lost as much as ten percent of their crops from the cold this week.