Youth Employment Project helps young adults find summer jobs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sometimes teenagers have trouble finding summer jobs, but one company is helping to change that.

Today, Bank of America gave $40,000 to the Youth Employment Project, which helps young adults with job training, resumes, and preparing for interviews.

“It opened my horizon, it made me think about doing something I never really thought about doing before ;cause I was settling for like a fast food job,” said Courtney Avery, job applicant. “Now I’m open for more opportunities. I’m confident.”

“It’s crucial that we work to help ensure our young people have opportunities to learn, grow and begin building their careers. The Youth Employment Project is an investment not only in the futures of young people, but in the future of our community,” said Wichita Mayor Jeff Longwell.

The Youth Employment Project has several workshops scheduled in May as well as two job fairs in May and June.

May workshop dates:

May 18 9:00 – 4:00

May 23 9:00 – 4:00

May 25 9:00 – 4:00

Lunch will be provided during the workshops. You will also be entered into a $50 gift card drawing which will be held at each workshop. Click here to sign up to attend a workshop.

The job fairs will be held on May 26 and June 9 at the Wichita Workforce Center located at 2021 N. Amidon #1100.