Wichita State graduate a part of NASA history

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – For the first time ever, NASA has guided a spacecraft between Saturn and its rings of ice and rock particles.

While that in itself is pretty cool, the man who was controlling the Cassini Spacecraft is a Kansan.

The Cassini Spacecraft left earth in October of 1997. It took almost 7 years for the robot to get to Saturn, and fast forward 12 years we’re seeing never before seen pictures.

Wichitan Michael Staab was eight years old when the project began, now he’s working as an ACE for the mission in Pasadena, California, something he gets to check off his bucket list.

“I feel really, really lucky that I got to NASA. I mean, my goal was that I always wanted to work for NASA,” stated Staab.

Staab graduated from Maize High School and went on to get his degree at Wichita State University. A few years later, he was offered his dream job.

“Your story is your own, but you have to go out and make it. So I knew what I wanted to do, and I figured out how to get there. And, that’s the plan I’ve been following ever since,” explained Staab.

Next on the list for this 28 year old – complete his PhD and become an astronaut.

This week’s mission was the first of 22 weekly dives that Cassini will make through September.

