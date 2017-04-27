Wichita State basketball agrees to series against Baylor

The Wichita State Shockers non-conference schedule is starting to come together, as WSU has agreed to a home-and-home series against Baylor.

The Shockers will head to Waco this upcoming season to play the Bears on December 2nd, with Baylor coming to Wichita to play the Shockers at Koch Arena on December 1st of 2018. In addition to Baylor, Wichita State will also play at Oklahoma State on December 9th, and at Intrust Bank Arena against Oklahoma. The game against the Sooners is tentatively scheduled for December 16th.