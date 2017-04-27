Wichita State baseball gets ready for Legends Weekend

WICHITA, Kan. – The Wichita State baseball program will be hosting Legends Weekend this weekend vs. Illinois State.

All Shocker Baseball alumni will be celebrated, honored and recognized at the first Legends Weekend.

Over 50 Shocker baseball alumni will be in attendance including nine former Major Leaguers.

On Fri., April 28, all alumni that are present will be introduced on the field between the doubleheader.

On Sat., April 29, there will be a College World Series pennant giveaway to the first 1,200 fans in attendance. Fans will also be able to take their photo for the first time with the 1989 National Championship trophy.

There will also be postgame autographs on Saturday with all Shocker legends and alumni in attendance.

If Saturday’s game is postponed due to rain, the pennant giveaway, photos and autographs will take place in the Bombardier Learjet Indoor Practice Facility at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Memorable Shocker Baseball moments will be highlighted on the video board all weekend long.

For more information on this event, contact the Shocker Marketing office at (316) 978-7276 or marketing1@goshockers.com.